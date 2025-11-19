ABO Energy Updates 2025 Forecast: What You Need to Know!
ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA faces a daunting forecast revision, pivoting from expected profits to anticipated losses due to market challenges, while embarking on a strategic transformation.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- The Management Board of ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA decided to adjust the 2025 annual forecast.
- The company initially forecasted a consolidated net income of €29-39 million and a total output increase of 5-30% for 2025, but now expects a net loss of around €95 million and a total output of around €250 million.
- The forecast adjustment is due to challenging market conditions, including oversubscription in German onshore wind auctions and reduced feed-in tariffs.
- Major wind projects have been postponed to 2026, and significant special write-downs were necessary due to lower feed-in tariff expectations.
- The company has initiated an efficiency and transformation program to adapt to the market and aims to return to positive net income by 2026, with support from a consulting firm.
- ABO Energy is transitioning to an independent power producer (IPP) model as part of its strategic transformation.
