Discover 4finance's 9-Month Results Unveiled!
4finance Holding S.A. reported robust growth in 2025, with a €44.6M net profit and strategic moves shaping a promising future.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- 4finance Holding S.A. reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2025, with a net profit of €44.6 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €142.6 million.
- The company maintained a robust financial position and the sale of TBI Bank is on track, pending final regulatory approvals.
- Online loan issuance reached €388.7 million, marking an 8% decrease year-on-year, while interest income increased by 10% to €358.9 million.
- The cost to income ratio improved to 38.3% from 41.8% in the previous year, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 40%.
- Net receivables increased by 14% to €1,499.0 million, and the overall cost of risk improved to 11.5% from 12.9% in the prior year.
- Group CFO James Etherington will step down in January 2026, and the succession process is underway.
+0,10 %
-0,52 %
+0,97 %
-0,76 %
+2,14 %
+11,35 %
+12,26 %
+3,90 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.