    Discover 4finance's 9-Month Results Unveiled!

    4finance Holding S.A. reported robust growth in 2025, with a €44.6M net profit and strategic moves shaping a promising future.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 4finance Holding S.A. reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2025, with a net profit of €44.6 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €142.6 million.
    • The company maintained a robust financial position and the sale of TBI Bank is on track, pending final regulatory approvals.
    • Online loan issuance reached €388.7 million, marking an 8% decrease year-on-year, while interest income increased by 10% to €358.9 million.
    • The cost to income ratio improved to 38.3% from 41.8% in the previous year, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 40%.
    • Net receivables increased by 14% to €1,499.0 million, and the overall cost of risk improved to 11.5% from 12.9% in the prior year.
    • Group CFO James Etherington will step down in January 2026, and the succession process is underway.


    4 Finance Unternehmensanleihe 11,25 % bis 05/28

    +0,10 %
    -0,52 %
    +0,97 %
    -0,76 %
    +2,14 %
    +11,35 %
    +12,26 %
    +3,90 %
    ISIN:XS1417876163WKN:A181ZP





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
