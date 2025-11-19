NFON AG Revises 2025 Outlook, Affirms Long-Term Vision
Facing a challenging market, NFON AG revises its 2025 financial outlook, yet remains committed to its medium-term goals.
Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
- NFON AG has adjusted its financial year 2025 guidance due to preliminary results for the first nine months, but confirms its medium-term targets.
- The company now forecasts a Group revenue growth of 1.0% to 2.5% for 2025, down from the previous forecast of 3% to 5%.
- The adjusted EBITDA guidance has been revised to EUR 11.5 million to EUR 12.5 million, from the previous range of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 14.0 million.
- The challenging market environment, particularly in the core cloud telephony business, led to third-quarter revenue growth falling short of expectations.
- NFON AG is a leading European provider of integrated business communications, focusing on AI-based applications, and supports around 55,000 business customers in Europe.
- NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centers in Germany, using 100% renewable energy sources.
The next important date, Financial Results Q3 2025, at NFON is on 20.11.2025.
The price of NFON at the time of the news was 4,8100EUR and was down -5,22 % compared with the previous day.
-14,85 %
-0,99 %
-11,50 %
-23,66 %
-1,96 %
-19,35 %
-70,23 %
-77,72 %
