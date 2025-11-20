    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNFON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NFON
    NFON AG Thrives: Strong Q3 Results Amid Market Challenges

    NFON AG's Q3 2025 results reflect growth and strategic AI investments, as the company adjusts its outlook and focuses on innovative communication solutions.

    NFON AG Thrives: Strong Q3 Results Amid Market Challenges
    • NFON AG reported a consolidated revenue increase of 2.7% to EUR 66.0 million in Q3 2025.
    • Recurring revenue rose by 1.9% to EUR 61.8 million, making up 93.6% of total revenue.
    • Non-recurring revenue grew significantly by 15.3% to EUR 4.2 million, driven by AI project initiatives.
    • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 3.5% to EUR 8.7 million due to planned investments in AI and operational structures.
    • The company adjusted its FY 2025 revenue growth guidance to between 1.0% and 2.5%, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to EUR 11.5 million to EUR 12.5 million.
    • NFON continues to focus on innovation and scaling, launching new AI solutions to enhance its market position in integrated business communications.

    The price of NFON at the time of the news was 4,6300EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.


    NFON

    +0,22 %
    -11,81 %
    -20,52 %
    -29,58 %
    -5,80 %
    -26,74 %
    -72,34 %
    -76,01 %
    ISIN:DE000A0N4N52WKN:A0N4N5





