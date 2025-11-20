SBO Thrives with Strategy Amidst Market Hurdles
SBO AG navigates a challenging market landscape in 2025, reporting a dip in sales yet demonstrating resilience through strategic diversification and robust financial management.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- SBO AG reported sales of MEUR 358.2 for the first nine months of 2025, a decrease from MEUR 425.6 in the same period of 2024, due to low customer spending.
- The Precision Technology division faced challenges with reduced customer investments, impacting earnings, while the Energy Equipment division showed improved performance.
- EBITDA was MEUR 58.6 with a margin of 16.4%, supported by cost reductions and positive performance in the Energy Equipment division.
- The company continued its diversification strategy, acquiring 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. and expanding into flow control and geothermal energy sectors.
- Despite geopolitical uncertainties and market challenges, SBO maintained a strong financial position with high liquid funds of MEUR 281.9 and a focus on cost control and efficiency improvements.
- SBO is advancing its strategic goals, focusing on expanding the flow control business and leveraging its materials expertise for new industrial applications, while also positioning itself in the growing geothermal energy market.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 20.11.2025.
-0,89 %
-2,67 %
+6,70 %
-4,15 %
-8,27 %
-52,76 %
+1,71 %
-46,79 %
+151,92 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte