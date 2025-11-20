    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSteyr Motors AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Steyr Motors
    Mutares Exits Steyr Motors Amid High Investor Demand

    Mutares' strategic sale of its Steyr Motors stake to global investors highlights its successful investment approach, yielding substantial returns and demonstrating strong market confidence.

    Mutares Exits Steyr Motors Amid High Investor Demand
    • Mutares has successfully sold its remaining 23% stake in Steyr Motors to international institutional investors.
    • The sale aligns with Mutares' strategy of divesting investments after operational turnarounds.
    • The company generated over EUR 170 million in gross proceeds from its investment in Steyr Motors, achieving a return on invested capital (ROIC) well above the target range.
    • Mutares acquired Steyr Motors in Q4 2022 and implemented a rapid operational turnaround, leading to revenue growth and profitability.
    • The high demand from investors indicates confidence in Steyr Motors' future prospects.
    • Mutares is a listed private equity holding company focused on acquiring and repositioning companies with significant operational improvement potential.

    The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.

    The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 35,10EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.


    Steyr Motors

    +1,85 %
    -25,21 %
    -29,65 %
    -31,10 %
    +150,90 %
    +134,93 %
    ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
