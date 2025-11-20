Mutares Exits Steyr Motors Amid High Investor Demand

Mutares has successfully sold its remaining 23% stake in Steyr Motors to international institutional investors.

The sale aligns with Mutares' strategy of divesting investments after operational turnarounds.

The company generated over EUR 170 million in gross proceeds from its investment in Steyr Motors, achieving a return on invested capital (ROIC) well above the target range.

Mutares acquired Steyr Motors in Q4 2022 and implemented a rapid operational turnaround, leading to revenue growth and profitability.

The high demand from investors indicates confidence in Steyr Motors' future prospects.

Mutares is a listed private equity holding company focused on acquiring and repositioning companies with significant operational improvement potential.

The next important date, German Equity Forum (November 24-26, 2025), at Steyr Motors is on 24.11.2025.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 35,10EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.





