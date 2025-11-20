    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTAKKT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TAKKT
    TAKKT AG: Impairment Hits, Dividend Policy Shift

    TAKKT AG braces for a EUR 125 million goodwill impairment due to US market challenges, affecting key divisions and prompting a reevaluation of its dividend strategy.

    TAKKT AG: Impairment Hits, Dividend Policy Shift
    Foto: TAKKT AG
    • TAKKT AG expects a non-cash impairment charge of approximately EUR 125 million on goodwill due to challenging market conditions in the US.
    • The impairment affects cash-generating units in the FoodService and Office Furniture & Displays Divisions.
    • The impairments will negatively impact earnings per share but are not cash-effective.
    • The equity ratio is projected to remain within the target range of 30 to 60 percent after the impairments.
    • TAKKT's Management Board has decided to revise its dividend policy, moving away from the previous base dividend of EUR 0.60 per share.
    • A new dividend policy is expected to be discussed early next year, likely resulting in a payout below current market expectations of EUR 0.35 per share.

    The next important date, The translation of "Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum" to English is "German Equity Forum.", at TAKKT is on 24.11.2025.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 3,6500EUR and was down -9,49 % compared with the previous day.


    TAKKT

    -8,07 %
    -5,79 %
    -23,28 %
    -15,93 %
    -53,73 %
    -70,37 %
    -61,64 %
    -77,29 %
    -42,95 %
    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600





