MPH Health Care Q3 2025: NAV at €194.2M, €45.36/share, 92.8% equity.
MPH Health Care AG navigates a challenging financial landscape with resilience, reporting a NAV of EUR 194.2 million and setting ambitious growth targets for its beauty segment by 2029.
- MPH Health Care AG reported a net asset value (NAV) of EUR 194.2 million, equating to EUR 45.36 per share as of September 30, 2025.
- The equity ratio slightly decreased from 95.5% to 92.8% compared to the previous year.
- The company's net result for the period showed a significant decline, dropping from EUR 54.5 million in 2024 to EUR -78.5 million in 2025, primarily due to fair value losses.
- Operating cash flow improved to EUR 2,156 thousand in 2025, compared to EUR 2,073 thousand in the previous year, while net cash flow rose to EUR 2,421 thousand from a negative EUR 5,131 thousand.
- M1 Kliniken AG, a key investment, experienced revenue growth of 6.7% to EUR 274.3 million, with an EBIT margin increase to 8.9% and a significant rise in EBIT by 11% to EUR 24.5 million.
- The company aims to grow its beauty segment revenue to EUR 200–300 million annually by 2029, maintaining a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%.
The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 18,525EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.
