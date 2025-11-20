MPH Health Care Q3 2025: NAV at €194.2M, €45.36/share, 92.8% equity.

MPH Health Care AG reported a net asset value (NAV) of EUR 194.2 million, equating to EUR 45.36 per share as of September 30, 2025.

The equity ratio slightly decreased from 95.5% to 92.8% compared to the previous year.

The company's net result for the period showed a significant decline, dropping from EUR 54.5 million in 2024 to EUR -78.5 million in 2025, primarily due to fair value losses.

Operating cash flow improved to EUR 2,156 thousand in 2025, compared to EUR 2,073 thousand in the previous year, while net cash flow rose to EUR 2,421 thousand from a negative EUR 5,131 thousand.

M1 Kliniken AG, a key investment, experienced revenue growth of 6.7% to EUR 274.3 million, with an EBIT margin increase to 8.9% and a significant rise in EBIT by 11% to EUR 24.5 million.

The company aims to grow its beauty segment revenue to EUR 200–300 million annually by 2029, maintaining a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 18,525EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.





