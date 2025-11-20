Allane Mobility's Q3 2025: Growth, Revenue Up, Profitability Soars

Allane Mobility Group's consolidated operating revenue increased by 26.9% to EUR 421.9 million in Q3 2025.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose significantly to EUR 17.5 million, improving from a loss of EUR 31.8 million in the same period last year.

The Group's contract portfolio grew by 6.3% to 152,500 contracts, driven by a 40.6% increase in the Captive Leasing segment.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 29.4% to EUR 304.4 million.

Allane Mobility Group confirmed its financial forecast for 2025, expecting a contract portfolio between 150,000 and 170,000 contracts and operating revenue between EUR 570 million and EUR 620 million.

The company emphasizes strong growth in the Captive Leasing segment as a key contributor to its revenue and earnings improvement.

