Nabaltec's Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Slight Revenue Dip

Nabaltec AG reported consolidated revenues of EUR 155.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, a decline of 1.9% compared to EUR 158.2 million in the same period of 2024.

EBIT for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 14.0 million, down 16.8%, with an EBIT margin of 9.0%.

The company forecasts a revenue decrease of up to 2% for the entire year of 2025, with an expected EBIT margin between 7% and 9%.

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was EUR 48.6 million, a 2.4% decrease from EUR 49.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The "Functional Fillers" segment generated EUR 113.7 million in revenues, while the "Specialty Aluminas" segment contributed EUR 41.4 million, both showing declines compared to the previous year.

Nabaltec AG emphasizes its strong market position and ongoing investments to optimize production and adapt to market conditions despite the challenging economic environment.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Nabaltec is on 20.11.2025.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 12,275EUR and was down -2,77 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,02 % since publication.





