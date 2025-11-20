Discover IVU Traffic Technologies' Q3-2025 Report Unveiled Now!
IVU Traffic Technologies AG has showcased impressive growth in Q3-2025, with revenues soaring by 18%. The company achieved a gross profit increase of 14% and a remarkable 65% surge in EBIT. With promising forecasts for 2025, IVU is set to exceed expectations.
- IVU Traffic Technologies AG reported an 18% year-on-year revenue increase to €101.7 million in Q3-2025.
- Gross profit rose by 14% to €83.1 million compared to the previous year.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) surged by 65% to €6.5 million in Q3-2025.
- The company anticipates consolidated revenues exceeding €140 million for the full fiscal year 2025.
- Expected gross profit for 2025 is over €120 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) forecasted at around €18 million.
- The Q3-2025 report is available on IVU's investor relations website.
