Discover IVU Traffic Technologies' Q3-2025 Report Unveiled Now!

IVU Traffic Technologies AG reported an 18% year-on-year revenue increase to €101.7 million in Q3-2025.

Gross profit rose by 14% to €83.1 million compared to the previous year.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) surged by 65% to €6.5 million in Q3-2025.

The company anticipates consolidated revenues exceeding €140 million for the full fiscal year 2025.

Expected gross profit for 2025 is over €120 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) forecasted at around €18 million.

The Q3-2025 report is available on IVU's investor relations website.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 20,075EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.






