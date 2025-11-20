GFT Teams with FICO for a Smart Finance Revolution

GFT Technologies and FICO have launched a global partnership to enhance smart finance solutions, focusing on AI-driven risk management and real-time decision-making for banks worldwide.

The partnership aims to combat rising digital fraud, with significant financial losses reported in the U.S. and Europe, by enabling banks to act in real-time and simplify risk decisions using AI.

Early successes include projects in Asia and Latin America, where FICO's analytics and GFT's implementation improved digital onboarding, identity checks, and demand management for financial institutions.

The alliance combines GFT's expertise in cloud, data, and digital banking with FICO's solutions for fraud detection, credit risk, and decision management, offering integrated threat management and compliance solutions.

A key feature of the partnership is the integration of GFT's generative AI product, Wynxx, which automates software development phases and enhances data analysis for FICO implementation projects.

GFT has established a Center of Excellence for FICO technologies to train teams and support global rollouts, aiming to help banks reduce risk and build long-term trust in an increasingly complex fraud landscape.

