DAX, Cerence & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cerence
|+40,89 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|CMC Markets
|+31,70 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Fossil Group
|+25,16 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Vizsla Silver
|-11,60 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Soitec and/or
|-23,51 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Bath & Body Works
|-24,79 %
|Textilindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Steyr Motors
|Maschinenbau
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|250
|-
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|86
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|ABO Energy
|85
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Almonty Industries
|71
|Rohstoffe
|NVIDIA
|69
|Halbleiter
|Steyr Motors
|69
|Maschinenbau
Cerence
Wochenperformance: +11,15 %
Wochenperformance: +11,15 %
Platz 1
CMC Markets
Wochenperformance: +18,79 %
Wochenperformance: +18,79 %
Platz 2
Fossil Group
Wochenperformance: +13,19 %
Wochenperformance: +13,19 %
Platz 3
Vizsla Silver
Wochenperformance: -15,29 %
Wochenperformance: -15,29 %
Platz 4
Soitec and/or
Wochenperformance: -14,23 %
Wochenperformance: -14,23 %
Platz 5
Bath & Body Works
Wochenperformance: -15,43 %
Wochenperformance: -15,43 %
Platz 6
Humanoid Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: -55,63 %
Wochenperformance: -55,63 %
Platz 7
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -4,95 %
Wochenperformance: -4,95 %
Platz 8
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +11,54 %
Wochenperformance: +11,54 %
Platz 9
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: -25,97 %
Wochenperformance: -25,97 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Wochenperformance: -18,95 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +0,48 %
Wochenperformance: +0,48 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -4,25 %
Wochenperformance: -4,25 %
Platz 13
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,62 %
Wochenperformance: -7,62 %
Platz 14
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -53,13 %
Wochenperformance: -53,13 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,93 %
Wochenperformance: -8,93 %
Platz 16
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: +2,11 %
Wochenperformance: +2,11 %
Platz 17
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: -25,97 %
Wochenperformance: -25,97 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte