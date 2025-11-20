Revamped 2025 Outlook: InTiCa Systems' Bold New Forecast
InTiCa Systems SE faces a challenging fiscal forecast for 2025, adjusting its sales and EBIT projections due to weaker performance and adverse market conditions. Provisional sales dropped to EUR 50.6 million, with orders declining to EUR 74.2 million. Further insights will be shared in the upcoming report on November 25, 2025.
- InTiCa Systems SE has revised its sales forecast for 2025, now expecting sales to be at the lower end of the EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million range.
- The company's EBIT forecast has also been adjusted, now projected to be between minus EUR 1.5 million and minus EUR 2.5 million.
- The revisions are due to weaker-than-expected business performance and ongoing negative market conditions.
- Provisional sales for the first nine months of 2025 were EUR 50.6 million, down from EUR 55.4 million in the same period of 2024.
- Orders on hand decreased to EUR 74.2 million at the end of Q3 2025, compared to EUR 86.0 million at the end of Q3 2024, indicating no short-term recovery.
- InTiCa Systems SE plans to provide further details on its performance and outlook in a report scheduled for publication on November 25, 2025.
