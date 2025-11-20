101 0 Kommentare Revamped 2025 Outlook: InTiCa Systems' Bold New Forecast

InTiCa Systems SE faces a challenging fiscal forecast for 2025, adjusting its sales and EBIT projections due to weaker performance and adverse market conditions. Provisional sales dropped to EUR 50.6 million, with orders declining to EUR 74.2 million. Further insights will be shared in the upcoming report on November 25, 2025.

