Patrick Vollmer to Assume Chairman of the Board of Management Role (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Patrick Vollmer

as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, effective 2

February 2026.



He will lead the company forward, joining Ishan Palit (COO) and Sabine Nitzsche

(CFO) on the Board of Management.





TÜV SÜD is among the leading international testing, inspection, andcertification (TIC) companies. Around 30,000 employees in about 50 countrieswork to improve technology, systems, and expertise. They play a significant partin ensuring the safety, sustainability and reliability of innovations such asautonomous driving, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence."Patrick Vollmer brings extensive international experience in industrial andservice sectors, as well as a deep understanding of how to grow a servicebusiness in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence," says FrankHyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "With his strategicperspective and collaborative leadership approach, he is well equipped tofurther reinforce TÜV SÜD's position as a trusted partner for technology,safety, and sustainability."The new Chairman of the Board of Management values TÜV SÜD's strong heritage asa company that has consistently combined technological progress with publictrust. Drawing on his long-standing experience in industries closely connectedto TÜV SÜD's business, he aims to build on this foundation and further positionthe organisation as a driving force for safe and sustainable innovation."Leading TÜV SÜD is both an honour and a great responsibility," says PatrickVollmer. "For many years, I have recognised TÜV SÜD's commitment to combiningtechnological excellence with a strong sense of purpose and integrity. Thecompany's commitment to quality and safety has deep roots. I look forward toworking with the Board of Management and our colleagues worldwide to continuethe company's success story and shape the next chapters."Before joining TÜV SÜD, Patrick Vollmer held several senior leadership positionsat Accenture, where he was responsible for industrial and service clients acrossmultiple international markets. Since 2024, he has led Accenture's globalIndustrials business where he was shaping and executing Accenture's globalindustry strategy for Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defence aswell as Transport & Logistics clients. In this role he was also definingAccenture's industry talent and capabilities strategy. Between 2021 and 2024, heheaded the company's Products business unit in Germany, Switzerland and Austriawhere he focused on helping industrial, life sciences and consumer goodscompanies to transform their business and reinvent products throughdigitalisation, AI and new business models. From 2015 to 2021, he wasresponsible for the Industrial equipment sector, which included clients from theautomotive, industrial equipment, infrastructure and TIC industries.Earlier in his career, Patrick Vollmer founded and managed a consulting company,gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience in corporate transformation andgrowth. He began his professional journey in his family's industrial businessbefore joining Accenture in 1997.Patrick Vollmer holds an MBA in Business and Economics from the University ofHohenheim.Note for editorial staff: The press release and a high-resolution photo areavailable here: tuvsud.com/newsroom (https://www.tuvsud.com/en/global-newsroom)Media Relations:TÜV SÜDPublic RelationsWestendstr. 19980686 Munich, GermanyLiz FendtPhone +49 89 5791-3592E-Mail mailto:liz.fendt@tuvsud.comInternet tuvsud.com/newsroomAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/38406/6163017OTS: TÜV SÜD