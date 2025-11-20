    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAccenture Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Accenture Registered (A)

    New Leadership at TÜV SÜD AG

    Patrick Vollmer to Assume Chairman of the Board of Management Role (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Patrick Vollmer
    as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, effective 2
    February 2026.

    He will lead the company forward, joining Ishan Palit (COO) and Sabine Nitzsche
    (CFO) on the Board of Management.

    TÜV SÜD is among the leading international testing, inspection, and
    certification (TIC) companies. Around 30,000 employees in about 50 countries
    work to improve technology, systems, and expertise. They play a significant part
    in ensuring the safety, sustainability and reliability of innovations such as
    autonomous driving, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.

    "Patrick Vollmer brings extensive international experience in industrial and
    service sectors, as well as a deep understanding of how to grow a service
    business in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence," says Frank
    Hyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "With his strategic
    perspective and collaborative leadership approach, he is well equipped to
    further reinforce TÜV SÜD's position as a trusted partner for technology,
    safety, and sustainability."

    The new Chairman of the Board of Management values TÜV SÜD's strong heritage as
    a company that has consistently combined technological progress with public
    trust. Drawing on his long-standing experience in industries closely connected
    to TÜV SÜD's business, he aims to build on this foundation and further position
    the organisation as a driving force for safe and sustainable innovation.

    "Leading TÜV SÜD is both an honour and a great responsibility," says Patrick
    Vollmer. "For many years, I have recognised TÜV SÜD's commitment to combining
    technological excellence with a strong sense of purpose and integrity. The
    company's commitment to quality and safety has deep roots. I look forward to
    working with the Board of Management and our colleagues worldwide to continue
    the company's success story and shape the next chapters."

    Before joining TÜV SÜD, Patrick Vollmer held several senior leadership positions
    at Accenture, where he was responsible for industrial and service clients across
    multiple international markets. Since 2024, he has led Accenture's global
    Industrials business where he was shaping and executing Accenture's global
    industry strategy for Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defence as
    well as Transport & Logistics clients. In this role he was also defining
    Accenture's industry talent and capabilities strategy. Between 2021 and 2024, he
    headed the company's Products business unit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria
    where he focused on helping industrial, life sciences and consumer goods
    companies to transform their business and reinvent products through
    digitalisation, AI and new business models. From 2015 to 2021, he was
    responsible for the Industrial equipment sector, which included clients from the
    automotive, industrial equipment, infrastructure and TIC industries.

    Earlier in his career, Patrick Vollmer founded and managed a consulting company,
    gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience in corporate transformation and
    growth. He began his professional journey in his family's industrial business
    before joining Accenture in 1997.

    Patrick Vollmer holds an MBA in Business and Economics from the University of
    Hohenheim.

    Note for editorial staff: The press release and a high-resolution photo are
    available here: tuvsud.com/newsroom (https://www.tuvsud.com/en/global-newsroom)
    .

    Media Relations:

    TÜV SÜD
    Public Relations
    Westendstr. 199
    80686 Munich, Germany

    Liz Fendt
    Phone +49 89 5791-3592
    E-Mail mailto:liz.fendt@tuvsud.com
    Internet tuvsud.com/newsroom

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/38406/6163017
    OTS: TÜV SÜD


    Verfasst von news aktuell
