New Leadership at TÜV SÜD AG
Patrick Vollmer to Assume Chairman of the Board of Management Role (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Patrick Vollmer
as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, effective 2
February 2026.
He will lead the company forward, joining Ishan Palit (COO) and Sabine Nitzsche
(CFO) on the Board of Management.
as the new Chairman of the Board of Management of TÜV SÜD AG, effective 2
February 2026.
He will lead the company forward, joining Ishan Palit (COO) and Sabine Nitzsche
(CFO) on the Board of Management.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
TÜV SÜD is among the leading international testing, inspection, and
certification (TIC) companies. Around 30,000 employees in about 50 countries
work to improve technology, systems, and expertise. They play a significant part
in ensuring the safety, sustainability and reliability of innovations such as
autonomous driving, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.
"Patrick Vollmer brings extensive international experience in industrial and
service sectors, as well as a deep understanding of how to grow a service
business in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence," says Frank
Hyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "With his strategic
perspective and collaborative leadership approach, he is well equipped to
further reinforce TÜV SÜD's position as a trusted partner for technology,
safety, and sustainability."
The new Chairman of the Board of Management values TÜV SÜD's strong heritage as
a company that has consistently combined technological progress with public
trust. Drawing on his long-standing experience in industries closely connected
to TÜV SÜD's business, he aims to build on this foundation and further position
the organisation as a driving force for safe and sustainable innovation.
"Leading TÜV SÜD is both an honour and a great responsibility," says Patrick
Vollmer. "For many years, I have recognised TÜV SÜD's commitment to combining
technological excellence with a strong sense of purpose and integrity. The
company's commitment to quality and safety has deep roots. I look forward to
working with the Board of Management and our colleagues worldwide to continue
the company's success story and shape the next chapters."
Before joining TÜV SÜD, Patrick Vollmer held several senior leadership positions
at Accenture, where he was responsible for industrial and service clients across
multiple international markets. Since 2024, he has led Accenture's global
Industrials business where he was shaping and executing Accenture's global
industry strategy for Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defence as
well as Transport & Logistics clients. In this role he was also defining
Accenture's industry talent and capabilities strategy. Between 2021 and 2024, he
headed the company's Products business unit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria
where he focused on helping industrial, life sciences and consumer goods
companies to transform their business and reinvent products through
digitalisation, AI and new business models. From 2015 to 2021, he was
responsible for the Industrial equipment sector, which included clients from the
automotive, industrial equipment, infrastructure and TIC industries.
Earlier in his career, Patrick Vollmer founded and managed a consulting company,
gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience in corporate transformation and
growth. He began his professional journey in his family's industrial business
before joining Accenture in 1997.
Patrick Vollmer holds an MBA in Business and Economics from the University of
Hohenheim.
Note for editorial staff: The press release and a high-resolution photo are
available here: tuvsud.com/newsroom (https://www.tuvsud.com/en/global-newsroom)
.
Media Relations:
TÜV SÜD
Public Relations
Westendstr. 199
80686 Munich, Germany
Liz Fendt
Phone +49 89 5791-3592
E-Mail mailto:liz.fendt@tuvsud.com
Internet tuvsud.com/newsroom
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/38406/6163017
OTS: TÜV SÜD
certification (TIC) companies. Around 30,000 employees in about 50 countries
work to improve technology, systems, and expertise. They play a significant part
in ensuring the safety, sustainability and reliability of innovations such as
autonomous driving, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence.
"Patrick Vollmer brings extensive international experience in industrial and
service sectors, as well as a deep understanding of how to grow a service
business in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence," says Frank
Hyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "With his strategic
perspective and collaborative leadership approach, he is well equipped to
further reinforce TÜV SÜD's position as a trusted partner for technology,
safety, and sustainability."
The new Chairman of the Board of Management values TÜV SÜD's strong heritage as
a company that has consistently combined technological progress with public
trust. Drawing on his long-standing experience in industries closely connected
to TÜV SÜD's business, he aims to build on this foundation and further position
the organisation as a driving force for safe and sustainable innovation.
"Leading TÜV SÜD is both an honour and a great responsibility," says Patrick
Vollmer. "For many years, I have recognised TÜV SÜD's commitment to combining
technological excellence with a strong sense of purpose and integrity. The
company's commitment to quality and safety has deep roots. I look forward to
working with the Board of Management and our colleagues worldwide to continue
the company's success story and shape the next chapters."
Before joining TÜV SÜD, Patrick Vollmer held several senior leadership positions
at Accenture, where he was responsible for industrial and service clients across
multiple international markets. Since 2024, he has led Accenture's global
Industrials business where he was shaping and executing Accenture's global
industry strategy for Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defence as
well as Transport & Logistics clients. In this role he was also defining
Accenture's industry talent and capabilities strategy. Between 2021 and 2024, he
headed the company's Products business unit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria
where he focused on helping industrial, life sciences and consumer goods
companies to transform their business and reinvent products through
digitalisation, AI and new business models. From 2015 to 2021, he was
responsible for the Industrial equipment sector, which included clients from the
automotive, industrial equipment, infrastructure and TIC industries.
Earlier in his career, Patrick Vollmer founded and managed a consulting company,
gaining valuable entrepreneurial experience in corporate transformation and
growth. He began his professional journey in his family's industrial business
before joining Accenture in 1997.
Patrick Vollmer holds an MBA in Business and Economics from the University of
Hohenheim.
Note for editorial staff: The press release and a high-resolution photo are
available here: tuvsud.com/newsroom (https://www.tuvsud.com/en/global-newsroom)
.
Media Relations:
TÜV SÜD
Public Relations
Westendstr. 199
80686 Munich, Germany
Liz Fendt
Phone +49 89 5791-3592
E-Mail mailto:liz.fendt@tuvsud.com
Internet tuvsud.com/newsroom
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/38406/6163017
OTS: TÜV SÜD
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte