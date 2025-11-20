CTS Eventim: Profitable Growth in Q3
CTS EVENTIM's stellar performance in Q3 2025 underscores its global prowess, with significant growth in both ticketing and live entertainment, paving the way for sustained success.
Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
- CTS EVENTIM achieved profitable growth in Q3 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 13.8% and revenue increasing by 3.5%, despite previous year's non-recurring positive effects.
- The Ticketing segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 43.1% in Q3 2025, driven by revenue growth and ongoing integration of acquisitions.
- The Live Entertainment segment improved profitability significantly in Q3 2025, with revenue up by 5.5% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 27.0% compared to the prior-year period.
- In the first nine months of 2025, CTS EVENTIM's consolidated revenue rose by 6.0% to EUR 2.148 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.7% to EUR 337.9 million.
- CTS EVENTIM is Europe's leading ticketing service provider and ranked number two globally, with over 300 million tickets marketed annually.
- The Executive Board maintains the 2025 forecast from the 2024 Annual Report, supported by robust growth in both the Ticketing and Live Entertainment segments.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at CTS Eventim is on 20.11.2025.
The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 77,50EUR and was down -3,25 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,35 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.446,90PKT (-1,16 %).
-4,31 %
-0,68 %
+2,16 %
-18,97 %
-11,81 %
+47,47 %
+63,48 %
+119,14 %
+1.149,80 %
