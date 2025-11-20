CTS Eventim: Profitable Growth in Q3

CTS EVENTIM achieved profitable growth in Q3 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 13.8% and revenue increasing by 3.5%, despite previous year's non-recurring positive effects.

The Ticketing segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 43.1% in Q3 2025, driven by revenue growth and ongoing integration of acquisitions.

The Live Entertainment segment improved profitability significantly in Q3 2025, with revenue up by 5.5% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 27.0% compared to the prior-year period.

In the first nine months of 2025, CTS EVENTIM's consolidated revenue rose by 6.0% to EUR 2.148 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.7% to EUR 337.9 million.

CTS EVENTIM is Europe's leading ticketing service provider and ranked number two globally, with over 300 million tickets marketed annually.

The Executive Board maintains the 2025 forecast from the 2024 Annual Report, supported by robust growth in both the Ticketing and Live Entertainment segments.

