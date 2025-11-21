Vita 34: FamiCord AG Boosts Profits & Revenue Quality in Q3 2025

FamiCord AG experienced a 2.5% increase in group revenues in Q3 2025, reaching EUR 22.8 million, and a 10.1% increase in the first nine months, totaling EUR 66.4 million.

EBITDA from continuing operations remained stable at EUR 3.8 million in Q3 2025, with a 9M EBITDA of EUR 8.7 million and a margin of 13.1%.

The share of recurring revenues grew faster than prepaid contracts, enhancing the visibility and stability of the company's long-term revenue base.

The company maintained a positive operating cash flow of EUR 3.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, despite a shift towards subscription models.

FamiCord AG continues to focus on its core business of family stem cell banking, with activities related to CAR-T cell therapies no longer prioritized at the group level.

The management board confirms its outlook for 2025, expecting revenues between EUR 85 million and EUR 95 million, with EBITDA between EUR 8.7 million and EUR 10.3 million.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 5,3000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






