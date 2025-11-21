Pyrum Innovations: 2025 Figures Reveal Nine-Month Performance

Sales increased by 62% to EUR 1,762 thousand in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Total output remained at the previous year's level of EUR 7,594 thousand.

EBITDA improved to EUR -4,734 thousand due to investment subsidies, a one-time effect.

Significant progress was made on projects, including groundbreaking for a second plant in Perl-Besch, a joint venture in Czechia, and secured financing for a plant in Greece.

The company expects to expand production capacities by 2027 and achieve a positive result, despite not fully meeting initial 2025 production targets.

Pyrum Innovations AG has developed a thermolysis technology for recycling end-of-life tyres and plastics, with renowned partners like BASF and Continental using their products.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of September 30, 2025., at Pyrum Innovations is on 21.11.2025.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 28,90EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.





