Almonty Industries, New Fortress Energy Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|+24,95 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Lenovo Group
|+4,71 %
|Hardware
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|+4,71 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-11,64 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
|-12,24 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
|-13,04 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Humanoid Global Holdings
|Unterhaltung
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|Elektrogeräte
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|TeamViewer
|70
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|ABO Energy
|70
|Erneuerbare Energien
|NVIDIA
|60
|Halbleiter
|Tesla
|58
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Steyr Motors
|47
|Maschinenbau
New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +66,07 %
Wochenperformance: +66,07 %
Platz 1
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: -6,07 %
Wochenperformance: -6,07 %
Platz 2
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -18,26 %
Wochenperformance: -18,26 %
Platz 3
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -10,83 %
Wochenperformance: -10,83 %
Platz 4
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
Wochenperformance: -19,87 %
Wochenperformance: -19,87 %
Platz 5
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company
Wochenperformance: -8,26 %
Wochenperformance: -8,26 %
Platz 6
Highland Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: -41,05 %
Wochenperformance: -41,05 %
Platz 7
Humanoid Global Holdings
Wochenperformance: -51,60 %
Wochenperformance: -51,60 %
Platz 8
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -18,26 %
Wochenperformance: -18,26 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -31,33 %
Wochenperformance: -31,33 %
Platz 10
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -16,72 %
Wochenperformance: -16,72 %
Platz 11
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -24,62 %
Wochenperformance: -24,62 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -16,89 %
Wochenperformance: -16,89 %
Platz 13
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -8,85 %
Wochenperformance: -8,85 %
Platz 14
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -54,83 %
Wochenperformance: -54,83 %
Platz 15
NVIDIA
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +1,42 %
Wochenperformance: +1,42 %
Platz 17
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: -31,68 %
Wochenperformance: -31,68 %
Platz 18
