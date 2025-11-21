Audius Surges 20.1% in Continued Growth

audius SE reported a total revenue increase of 24.8% in Q3 2025, reaching EUR 26.8 million compared to EUR 21.5 million in Q3 2024.

EBITDA for Q3 2025 rose by 25.3% to EUR 2.6 million, marking a new record high.

Total revenue for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 20.1% to EUR 74.3 million, up from EUR 61.9 million in the previous year.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, grew to approximately EUR 81.5 million, compared to EUR 76.3 million the previous year.

audius confirmed its forecast for the fiscal year, expecting total revenue to exceed EUR 100 million and EBITDA to surpass EUR 8 million.

The company focuses on organic growth and acquisitions, with recent successful acquisitions including Ergonomics and CompuSafe.

The next important date, The translation of "Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2025" to English is "German Equity Forum 2025.", at audius is on 29.11.2025.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 11,850EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.





