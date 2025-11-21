    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    xTool Launches "Make It Here" Initiative to Fuel a European Renaissance of Making (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - Media OutReach Newswire (https://www.media-outreach.com/) - xTool
    (https://social.xtool.com/3HfXkge) , a global leader in desktop laser cutters
    and smart fabrication tools, today launched its "Make It Here" initiative,
    underscoring its expanded commitment to Europe through localisation efforts,
    community programs, and new tools designed for creators, local workshops, and
    education.

    Revealed at the company's European brand launch event in Berlin, xTool presented
    a roadmap to empower creators, small businesses, and local studios - the
    ecosystem driving Europe's modern making renaissance. With new partnerships,
    tools, and community initiatives, xTool aims to bring manufacturing power closer
    to where ideas begin.

    Driving Local Manufacturing Forward

    As part of its long-term European strategy, xTool announced new investments that
    strengthen its operational footprint and support the region's shift toward
    flexible, localised production. With a soon-to-open German office, more than 200
    demo rooms, and a growing partner network, xTool enables SMBs, designers,
    educators, and independent makers to build high-quality micro-manufacturing
    systems that are accessible, professional, and locally rooted. "Europe has one
    of the strongest traditions of craftsmanship and creativity," said Jessie Liu,
    President of xTool. "Our mission is to support that spirit with accessible,
    industrial-grade tools and long-term local investment."

    Building Success From the Ground Up

    The event highlighted real success stories, including German entrepreneur
    Kerstin Bauer, who used xTool technology to turn custom apparel from a service
    into a scalable micro-production model. To expand access to such opportunities,
    xTool introduced its 1% Donation Initiative, committing 1% of annual profit to
    local maker communities, youth programs, Fab Labs, and skill-building
    organizations. In 2025, beneficiaries include TU Berlin, Fraunhofer, Z-Lab,
    MotionLab Berlin, and smz-karlsruhe - institutions supporting hands-on
    innovation and maker education across Europe.

    Innovation for Every Workshop

    xTool also unveiled the F2 Ultra UV, a precision laser designed for premium
    personalization and delicate materials. Using UV "cold" processing, it delivers
    clean, micron-level engraving on glass, crystal, ceramics, and engineered
    plastics. The F2 Ultra UV will be available in Europe from 27 November 2025,
    starting at 3,919 EUR.

    Panel Highlights

    In a panel featuring Jessie Liu, Kerstin Bauer, and Jean-Michel Molenaar from
    the Fab Foundation - moderated by tech communicator Sascha Zöller - speakers
    explored how technology, community, and micro-production can accelerate Europe's
    creator-led manufacturing movement.

    About xTool

    xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart
    fabrication tools. Since 2020, xTool has empowered creators in over 62
    countries, supported by 515 patents and 48 world-first innovations. xTool is
    transforming how people learn, create, and build-from classrooms to research
    labs, from garages to retail stores. Combining powerful technology with
    intuitive design, xTool makes advanced fabrication tools accessible to makers,
    educators, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Learn more at xTool.com
    (https://social.xtool.com/3HfXkge) .

    Contact:

    xTool Public Relations: mailto:pr@xtool.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164748/6163157
    OTS: xTool




