xTool Launches "Make It Here" Initiative to Fuel a European Renaissance of Making (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Media OutReach Newswire (https://www.media-outreach.com/) - xTool

(https://social.xtool.com/3HfXkge) , a global leader in desktop laser cutters

and smart fabrication tools, today launched its "Make It Here" initiative,

underscoring its expanded commitment to Europe through localisation efforts,

community programs, and new tools designed for creators, local workshops, and

education.



Revealed at the company's European brand launch event in Berlin, xTool presented

a roadmap to empower creators, small businesses, and local studios - the

ecosystem driving Europe's modern making renaissance. With new partnerships,

tools, and community initiatives, xTool aims to bring manufacturing power closer

to where ideas begin.





Driving Local Manufacturing Forward



As part of its long-term European strategy, xTool announced new investments that

strengthen its operational footprint and support the region's shift toward

flexible, localised production. With a soon-to-open German office, more than 200

demo rooms, and a growing partner network, xTool enables SMBs, designers,

educators, and independent makers to build high-quality micro-manufacturing

systems that are accessible, professional, and locally rooted. "Europe has one

of the strongest traditions of craftsmanship and creativity," said Jessie Liu,

President of xTool. "Our mission is to support that spirit with accessible,

industrial-grade tools and long-term local investment."



Building Success From the Ground Up



The event highlighted real success stories, including German entrepreneur

Kerstin Bauer, who used xTool technology to turn custom apparel from a service

into a scalable micro-production model. To expand access to such opportunities,

xTool introduced its 1% Donation Initiative, committing 1% of annual profit to

local maker communities, youth programs, Fab Labs, and skill-building

organizations. In 2025, beneficiaries include TU Berlin, Fraunhofer, Z-Lab,

MotionLab Berlin, and smz-karlsruhe - institutions supporting hands-on

innovation and maker education across Europe.



Innovation for Every Workshop



xTool also unveiled the F2 Ultra UV, a precision laser designed for premium

personalization and delicate materials. Using UV "cold" processing, it delivers

clean, micron-level engraving on glass, crystal, ceramics, and engineered

plastics. The F2 Ultra UV will be available in Europe from 27 November 2025,

starting at 3,919 EUR.



Panel Highlights



In a panel featuring Jessie Liu, Kerstin Bauer, and Jean-Michel Molenaar from

the Fab Foundation - moderated by tech communicator Sascha Zöller - speakers

explored how technology, community, and micro-production can accelerate Europe's

creator-led manufacturing movement.



About xTool



xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart

fabrication tools. Since 2020, xTool has empowered creators in over 62

countries, supported by 515 patents and 48 world-first innovations. xTool is

transforming how people learn, create, and build-from classrooms to research

labs, from garages to retail stores. Combining powerful technology with

intuitive design, xTool makes advanced fabrication tools accessible to makers,

educators, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Learn more at xTool.com

(https://social.xtool.com/3HfXkge) .



