PIERER Mobility's FELT Bicycle Sale: A Restructuring Triumph!

PIERER Mobility AG will soon be renamed Bajaj Mobility AG following the sale of FELT Bicycles to minority shareholders.

The sale marks the company's exit from the bicycle sector, allowing a focus on motorcycles.

New owners Florian Burguet and Cesar Rojo, who have been involved with FELT since 2023, will continue to manage the brand globally.

Recent restructuring milestones include the termination of CFMOTO sales and the sale of MV Agusta and X-Bow.

The motorcycle portfolio will be streamlined to three core brands: KTM, GASGAS, and Husqvarna, emphasizing simplification and focus.

The transaction's closing is pending Supervisory Board approval and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PIERER Mobility is on 26.03.2026.

The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 16,230EUR and was up +3,51 % compared with the previous day.





