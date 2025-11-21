Wolftank-Adisa's 'GreenLead 2030': Innovating for Future Growth

Wolftank Group has introduced the "GreenLead 2030" strategy, aiming for innovation and growth based on core competencies, with a sales target of EUR 250 million and an EBITDA margin of 12% by 2030.

The strategy focuses on expanding existing business areas and internationalization, with significant growth expected from innovation fields starting in 2027.

Key innovation fields include battery recycling, PFAS decontamination, and automated tank remediation, with potential sales contributions from these areas expected by 2030.

Wolftank aims to achieve a 1% market share in its defined growth fields by 2030, with a focus on technology-driven environmental services and circular economy systems.

The company expects a financial turnaround in 2026, with projected sales of EUR 130–135 million and an EBITDA margin of 6–7%, supported by cost savings and a strong order backlog.

Wolftank Group positions itself as a European Green-Tech Integrator, targeting a market of EUR 20–25 billion by 2030, and plans to achieve double-digit sales growth rates by 2028.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on 26.11.2025.

