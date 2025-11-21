Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 21.11.25
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 21.11.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (+0,61 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Gold (-0,98 %), Nvidia Corporation (-1,71 %), BASF SE (+2,42 %), EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,22 %).
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|UJ38AL
|Long
|67,68
|340,40 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|UJ5N6H
|Long
|14,97
|294,20 Tsd.
|Gold
|VH4CHC
|Long
|14,09
|247,80 Tsd.
|Nvidia Corporation
|SY1FND
|Short
|3,41
|225,54 Tsd.
|Wizz Air Holdings
|PJ4W1W
|Long
|2,78
|146,89 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|PL7WJL
|Short
|8,38
|97,88 Tsd.
|PayPal Holdings
|SJ7XZF
|Short
|2,83
|80,23 Tsd.
|ASML Holding NV
|SN407P
|Long
|3,07
|72,95 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PL7WGH
|Long
|8,40
|63,04 Tsd.
|Rheinmetall AG
|SX6DF3
|Long
|3,29
|61,54 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|Select Infrastructure - Nordics
|
Sonstige
|A4AQH7
|650,00 Tsd.
|BASF SE
|
Relax
|DDZ0GT
|202,52 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Classic
|LB482B
|81,39 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Cap
|PL8ZDP
|79,40 Tsd.
|Aktienkorb
|
Classic
|SG0EDK
|79,28 Tsd.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte