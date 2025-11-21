    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 21.11.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 21.11.25
    Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 21.11.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist DAX Performance (+0,61 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Gold (-0,98 %), Nvidia Corporation (-1,71 %), BASF SE (+2,42 %), EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+0,22 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    DAX Performance UJ38AL Long 67,68 340,40 Tsd.
    DAX Performance UJ5N6H Long 14,97 294,20 Tsd.
    Gold VH4CHC Long 14,09 247,80 Tsd.
    Nvidia Corporation SY1FND Short 3,41 225,54 Tsd.
    Wizz Air Holdings PJ4W1W Long 2,78 146,89 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    DAX Performance PL7WJL Short 8,38 97,88 Tsd.
    PayPal Holdings SJ7XZF Short 2,83 80,23 Tsd.
    ASML Holding NV SN407P Long 3,07 72,95 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PL7WGH Long 8,40 63,04 Tsd.
    Rheinmetall AG SX6DF3 Long 3,29 61,54 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    Select Infrastructure - Nordics
    Sonstige
    		A4AQH7 650,00 Tsd.
    BASF SE
    Relax
    		DDZ0GT 202,52 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Classic
    		LB482B 81,39 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Cap
    		PL8ZDP 79,40 Tsd.
    Aktienkorb
    Classic
    		SG0EDK 79,28 Tsd.



