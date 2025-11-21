Tampere and Dubrovnik selected as 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism

Brussels (ots) - The European Commission announces the 2026 European Capital and

Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, celebrating destinations leading in

accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation and cultural heritage.



Tampere (Finland) and Dubrovnik (Croatia) have been selected as the winners of

the EU's 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism

(https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/index_en) competitions, following a

European Jury meeting held in Brussels on 18-19 November 2025.





This year's competitions saw an increase in participants from a wide range ofcountries. In total, 58 destinations from 22 countries competed for the EuropeanCapital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism titles. The 15 shortlisteddestinations were invited to present their cases to the European Jury inBrussels, who selected the winners of both competitions.Tampere (https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities-2026/tampere-shortlisted-2026-european-capital-smart-tourism-competition_en)stood out for its innovative practices, performing strongly across all fourcategories and presenting an interesting programme of activities planned for2026. The city presented a balanced vision of sustainable growth bydemonstrating how local wellbeing can benefit from tourism but also impressedwith comprehensive storytelling and a clear legacy for the EU, positioningitself as a role model committed to sharing knowledge. Dubrovnik (https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities-2026/dubrovnik-shortlisted-2026-european-green-pioneer-smart-tourism-competition_en) impressed thejury with its pioneering approach to sustainability and its potential to serveas a role model for other destinations. The city impressed with itscomprehensive and data-driven tourism management and implementing actionablemeasures that not only engage local communities but also support long-termplanning and sustainable visitor flows.Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport andTourism, emphasised the European Commission's ongoing commitment to promotingsmart, innovative, and sustainable tourism across the continent: "Tourism is oneof Europe's most dynamic sectors and a cornerstone of our cultural and economicidentity. By investing in sustainability and digital innovation, we are ensuringthat Europe remains not only the world's leading destination, but also the mostresponsible. This year's winners embody this ambition, setting a high standardfor smarter, more sustainable and more inclusive tourism across our Union."The 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism are at the