    Tampere and Dubrovnik selected as 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism

    Brussels (ots) - The European Commission announces the 2026 European Capital and
    Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, celebrating destinations leading in
    accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation and cultural heritage.

    Tampere (Finland) and Dubrovnik (Croatia) have been selected as the winners of
    the EU's 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism
    (https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/index_en) competitions, following a
    European Jury meeting held in Brussels on 18-19 November 2025.

    This year's competitions saw an increase in participants from a wide range of
    countries. In total, 58 destinations from 22 countries competed for the European
    Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism titles. The 15 shortlisted
    destinations were invited to present their cases to the European Jury in
    Brussels, who selected the winners of both competitions.

    Tampere (https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities
    -2026/tampere-shortlisted-2026-european-capital-smart-tourism-competition_en)
    stood out for its innovative practices, performing strongly across all four
    categories and presenting an interesting programme of activities planned for
    2026. The city presented a balanced vision of sustainable growth by
    demonstrating how local wellbeing can benefit from tourism but also impressed
    with comprehensive storytelling and a clear legacy for the EU, positioning
    itself as a role model committed to sharing knowledge. Dubrovnik (https://smart-
    tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities-2026/dubrovnik-shortli
    sted-2026-european-green-pioneer-smart-tourism-competition_en) impressed the
    jury with its pioneering approach to sustainability and its potential to serve
    as a role model for other destinations. The city impressed with its
    comprehensive and data-driven tourism management and implementing actionable
    measures that not only engage local communities but also support long-term
    planning and sustainable visitor flows.

    Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and
    Tourism, emphasised the European Commission's ongoing commitment to promoting
    smart, innovative, and sustainable tourism across the continent: "Tourism is one
    of Europe's most dynamic sectors and a cornerstone of our cultural and economic
    identity. By investing in sustainability and digital innovation, we are ensuring
    that Europe remains not only the world's leading destination, but also the most
    responsible. This year's winners embody this ambition, setting a high standard
    for smarter, more sustainable and more inclusive tourism across our Union."

    The 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism are at the
