Tampere and Dubrovnik selected as 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism
Brussels (ots) - The European Commission announces the 2026 European Capital and
Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism, celebrating destinations leading in
accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation and cultural heritage.
Tampere (Finland) and Dubrovnik (Croatia) have been selected as the winners of
the EU's 2026 European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism
(https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/index_en) competitions, following a
European Jury meeting held in Brussels on 18-19 November 2025.
This year's competitions saw an increase in participants from a wide range of
countries. In total, 58 destinations from 22 countries competed for the European
Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism titles. The 15 shortlisted
destinations were invited to present their cases to the European Jury in
Brussels, who selected the winners of both competitions.
Tampere (https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities
-2026/tampere-shortlisted-2026-european-capital-smart-tourism-competition_en)
stood out for its innovative practices, performing strongly across all four
categories and presenting an interesting programme of activities planned for
2026. The city presented a balanced vision of sustainable growth by
demonstrating how local wellbeing can benefit from tourism but also impressed
with comprehensive storytelling and a clear legacy for the EU, positioning
itself as a role model committed to sharing knowledge. Dubrovnik (https://smart-
tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/winners-and-finalists/cities-2026/dubrovnik-shortli
sted-2026-european-green-pioneer-smart-tourism-competition_en) impressed the
jury with its pioneering approach to sustainability and its potential to serve
as a role model for other destinations. The city impressed with its
comprehensive and data-driven tourism management and implementing actionable
measures that not only engage local communities but also support long-term
planning and sustainable visitor flows.
Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and
Tourism, emphasised the European Commission's ongoing commitment to promoting
smart, innovative, and sustainable tourism across the continent: "Tourism is one
of Europe's most dynamic sectors and a cornerstone of our cultural and economic
identity. By investing in sustainability and digital innovation, we are ensuring
that Europe remains not only the world's leading destination, but also the most
responsible. This year's winners embody this ambition, setting a high standard
for smarter, more sustainable and more inclusive tourism across our Union."
