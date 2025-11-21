DAX, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SELLAS Life Sciences Group
|+16,16 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|BRAIN Biotech
|+12,54 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Brooks Automation
|+12,21 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|New Fortress Energy Registered (A)
|-13,35 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Seres Therapeutics
|-18,70 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|ABO Energy
|-19,94 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|ABO Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|402
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|111
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|98
|-
|Tesla
|82
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|71
|Maschinenbau
|TeamViewer
|59
|Informationstechnologie
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte