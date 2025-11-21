    StartseitevorwärtsCryptocurrencyvorwärtsBitcoin CryptocurrencyvorwärtsNachrichten zu Bitcoin
    DAX, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 SELLAS Life Sciences Group +16,16 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BRAIN Biotech +12,54 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Brooks Automation +12,21 % Pharmaindustrie Nachrichten
    🟥 New Fortress Energy Registered (A) -13,35 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Seres Therapeutics -18,70 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ABO Energy -19,94 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Critical Infrastructure Technologies Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      Highland Critical Minerals Rohstoffe Nachrichten
      ABO Energy Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 402 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 111 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Bitcoin 98 - Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 82 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 71 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 59 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Autor
    Markt Bote
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, SELLAS Life Sciences Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.