All for One Group: 2024/25 Results Steady, 2025/26 EBIT to Rise

Preliminary figures for All for One Group SE's financial year 2024/25 are in line with expectations, with an EBIT margin before M&A effects expected to increase sustainably in 2025/26.

Sales decreased slightly from EUR 511.4 million to EUR 503.7 million, while recurring revenue from consulting and services rose to EUR 265.7 million, accounting for 53% of total revenue.

The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) was 5.2%, down from 6.7% in the previous year, with EBIT before M&A effects at EUR 26.0 million, down from EUR 34.0 million.

Cloud services revenue increased by 4% to EUR 148.3 million, while revenue from licenses and commissions declined by 20% to EUR 26.7 million, indicating a shift towards cloud-based SAP S/4HANA solutions.

The equity ratio increased to 33%, and the number of employees decreased to 2,653 from 2,810. The company is focusing on geographical expansion and growth through its own products and M&A strategy.

The management board expects sales for the 2025/26 financial year to be between EUR 500 million and EUR 530 million, with an EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) expected to be between 5.5% and 6.5%.

The next important date, Analystenveranstaltung, at All for One Group is on 15.12.2025.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 38,50EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous day.






