1&1 Expands Network: Acquires 1&1 Versatel GmbH

1&1 AG has signed an agreement to acquire 1&1 Versatel GmbH from United Internet AG for approximately EUR 1.3 billion.

The acquisition includes all assets of Versatel, including a fiber optic network spanning 67,000 kilometers and a loan liability of about EUR 950 million.

The purchase price may be adjusted by up to EUR 300 million based on Versatel's business performance in fiscal years 2027-2029, with any adjustments due in 2030.

The transaction is structured to avoid immediate liquidity outflow for 1&1, utilizing existing cash management claims and a flexible loan from United Internet.

The acquisition is expected to negatively impact 1&1's free cash flow by approximately EUR 100 million in 2026 and 2027, but Versatel is anticipated to strengthen free cash flow thereafter.

An independent expert has confirmed that the terms of the share purchase agreement are fair and withstand third-party comparison.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 21,850EUR and was up +4,05 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.777,08PKT (-0,24 %).





