United Internet Sells 1&1 Versatel to 1&1 AG

United Internet AG has agreed to sell 1&1 Versatel to 1&1 AG, an intra-group transaction.

The purchase price for 1&1 Versatel is approximately EUR 1.3 billion, with potential adjustments of up to EUR 300 million based on future business performance.

1&1 AG will acquire all assets and liabilities of 1&1 Versatel, including a EUR 950 million loan obligation, secured by a guarantee from 1&1 AG.

The transaction will not result in a cash inflow for United Internet, as the purchase price will be offset against counterclaims and shareholder loans.

The sale is part of United Internet's strategy to consolidate its telecommunications activities under 1&1 AG.

The economic effect of the sale will take place at the end of November 30, 2025, and the terms are considered appropriate by an independent expert.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 24,690EUR and was up +4,44 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,880EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,77 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.315,19PKT (+0,47 %).





