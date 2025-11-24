    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital
    MPC Capital's strong 2025 results confirm forecast.

    MPC Capital shines in 2025, showcasing robust growth with a 37% EPS surge and a stable revenue stream, underscoring its strategic prowess and financial resilience.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • MPC Capital reported strong results for the first nine months of 2025, with earnings per share increasing by 37% to EUR 0.52.
    • Recurring management fees rose by 5% to EUR 26.5 million, while transaction fees slightly decreased. Total revenue remained stable at EUR 32.3 million.
    • The company confirmed its guidance for the full year 2025, expecting group revenue between EUR 43.0 million and EUR 47.0 million, and consolidated EBT between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 30.0 million.
    • The equity ratio increased to 85.7%, highlighting MPC Capital's financial stability and strategic flexibility.
    • The maritime investment and project business showed positive momentum, with an investment volume of around USD 1 billion initiated in 2025.
    • MPC Capital is focusing on expanding its platform in the maritime and energy infrastructure sectors, with strategic efforts increasingly directed towards Europe.

    The next important date, Equity Forum, 1:30 PM, Room "Frankfurt", at MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital is on 24.11.2025.

    The price of MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital at the time of the news was 4,8500EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,8450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.


    MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital

    +2,48 %
    +0,20 %
    -0,41 %
    +2,30 %
    -11,71 %
    +52,65 %
    +204,35 %
    +37,32 %
    -98,07 %
    ISIN:DE000A1TNWJ4WKN:A1TNWJ





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
