Markus Schifferle: New CFO at Liechtensteinische Landesbank

Markus Schifferle has been appointed as the new Group CFO and Member of the Group Executive Board of the Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) Group.

Schifferle has over 25 years of banking experience and has been with the LLB Group since 2011, most recently as Head of Group Finance & Risk.

The appointment follows the promotion of the former Group CFO, Christoph Reich, to Group CEO in September 2025.

Schifferle's appointment is subject to approval by the FMA Liechtenstein, and he is involved in several roles within the LLB Group, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of various LLB Group companies.

The LLB Group Executive Board is now complete, consisting of Christoph Reich (Group CEO), Natalie Flatz, Michael Hartmann, Patrick Fürer, and Markus Schifferle.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is the oldest financial institution in Liechtenstein, with shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a business volume of CHF 117.2 billion as of June 2025.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Liechtensteinische Landesbank is on 20.02.2026.

The price of Liechtensteinische Landesbank at the time of the news was 81,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






