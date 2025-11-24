Julius Baer Group: 2025 Interim Update & Credit Review Conclusion

Julius Baer Group Ltd. reported record assets under management (AuM) of CHF 520 billion by October 31, 2025, driven by solid net new money inflows of CHF 11.7 billion and rising stock markets.

The Group completed a credit review, deciding to manage down CHF 0.7 billion in loan book positions not aligned with its strategy, resulting in additional loan loss allowances of CHF 149 million.

The Group's CET1 capital ratio strengthened to 16.3%, significantly exceeding minimum regulatory requirements, and the balance sheet remains highly liquid.

Victoria McLean will join as Chief Compliance Officer and member of the Executive Board in February 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Julius Baer is expanding its global footprint with new offices in Lisbon and Abu Dhabi, and strengthening its position in Switzerland with new leadership appointments.

The Group expects IFRS net profit for 2025 to be less than 2024 due to non-recurring items, but underlying profitability and capital generation remain strong.

