2G ENERGY: Q3 Sales Dip as Expected, Q4 Growth on Horizon

2G Energy AG experienced a sales decline in Q3 2025, reporting EUR 58.4 million compared to EUR 86.8 million in the previous year, a decrease of 33%.

The company's order backlog increased to approximately EUR 250 million, despite delays in new equipment sales in Germany, which totaled EUR 30.2 million, down 30% from the previous year.

The introduction of a new ERP system has temporarily impacted service sales in Germany, resulting in a decline to EUR 28.3 million, a 36% drop from the previous year.

The North American market is showing strong growth potential, with significant opportunities for future expansion, particularly in data center power supply projects.

2G reported a negative EBIT of EUR -0.9 million in Q3 2025, down from EUR +4.9 million in the previous year, largely due to the temporary sales decline and ongoing investments.

The company anticipates a recovery in sales and efficiency gains in Q4 2025, driven by the approval of the biomass package and a growing demand for energy solutions.

