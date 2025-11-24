KAP AG Battles Market Hurdles, Hits Performance Targets
KAP AG faces a mixed 2025, with revenue down but EBITDA up, as it adapts to market shifts and leadership changes.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- KAP AG's revenue decreased to €193.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, down 3.7% year-on-year.
- Normalised EBITDA increased by 20.7% to €17.5 million, improving the EBITDA margin to 9.0%.
- Weak demand from key customer groups in the engineered products and surface technologies segments negatively impacted performance.
- The flexible films segment showed resilience, with a revenue increase of 6.2% to €73.2 million due to a strong pool season.
- The company specified its guidance forecast for 2025, expecting revenue and normalised EBITDA at the lower end of the forecast range.
- A new Chief Transformation Officer will focus on improving operating performance and competitiveness amid challenging market conditions.
The price of KAP at the time of the news was 4,2900EUR and was up +1,90 % compared with the previous day.
+0,48 %
-7,86 %
-37,01 %
-52,85 %
-57,16 %
-74,27 %
-66,40 %
+200,14 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte