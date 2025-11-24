H2APEX Group SCA's 2025 Q3 Financials: A Must-See Report!

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 5.2 million, down from EUR 25.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Revenue backlog as of 30 September 2025 was EUR 10.7 million, up from EUR 9.5 million at the end of 2024.

The revenue forecast for the 2025 financial year has been raised to between EUR 9 million and EUR 10 million.

The decline in revenue is attributed to construction progress and a strategic focus on expanding hydrogen production capacities.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR -23.9 million, compared to EUR -12.6 million in the same period of 2024.

H2APEX aims to expand its hydrogen production capacities rapidly, supported by strategic partnerships and EU funding of EUR 167 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at H2APEX Group SCA is on 24.11.2025.

The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 1,4650EUR and was down -1,01 % compared with the previous day.





