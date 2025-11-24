Berentzen Group Unveils Bold New Strategy: EVOLVE 2030

Berentzen Group has introduced a new corporate strategy called "BERENTZEN EVOLVE 2030" to adapt to evolving consumer behavior.

The strategy is based on four pillars: new brands and products, new markets, new sales channels, and new collaboration models.

The company plans to develop products in spirits, non-alcoholic beverages, and fresh juice systems that align with consumer trends such as health and longevity.

Berentzen Group aims to expand into emerging markets like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North Africa, and increase internationalization of its Mio Mio brand in Europe.

The company is exploring new sales channels beyond traditional food retail, including drugstores, petrol stations, and online retailers.

Berentzen Group aims to increase its consolidated revenues to over EUR 200 million by 2030 and improve its EBIT margin to over eight percent.

The next important date at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 3,7600EUR and was down -0,92 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,86 % since publication.





