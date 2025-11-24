Circus: Bold Outlook for Fiscal Year 2026 Revealed

Circus SE provides an outlook for fiscal year 2026, expecting revenues between €44 million and €55 million based on existing customers.

EBITDA for 2026 is forecast to be negative, in a range of €-6 million to €-8 million, due to continued scaling.

The company expects earnings to gradually improve as deliveries increase and the share of recurring software revenues grows.

Circus is considering raising additional growth capital, potentially in the form of equity or debt, but has not yet decided on scope, structure, or timing.

