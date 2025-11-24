Changan Automobile Unveils Multi-Brand Lineup at the 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, CHINA (ots) - The 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

kicked off on Friday, and Changan Automobile unveiled its CHANGAN DEEPAL, and

AVATR brands-presenting over 20 digital and intelligent new products and more

than 10 cutting-edge technologies.



Changan's open, collaborative approach aligns with Guangzhou's Maritime Silk

Road heritage. As China's auto industry transitions from "catching up in

technology" to "global expression," Changan is leading the charge with a more

technological, confident, and systematic approach, becoming a new ambassador for

"Made in China."





At the exhibition, Changan combined technology displays, design experiences, and

lifestyle scenarios to present its end-to-end capabilities from products to

ecosystems, offering visitors an immersive and enjoyable experience. The global

debut of the premium urban electric SUV-CHANGAN Q05-stole the spotlight,

featuring a next-generation design language, comfort, and space-friendly

concepts that attracted many visitors to experience it firsthand. Other

highlights included CHANGAN Q07, A07, A06, and CS55PLUS.



CHANGAN DEEPAL showcased the newly launched L06, along with the full lineup of

models such as the S09, S05, and S07.



Meanwhile, AVATR, which defines New Luxury, displayed its high-end, high-tech,

and high-value models, including the 11, 12, and 06.



During the press conference, Changan introduced "SDA Intelligence," dedicated to

delivering "smart mobility solutions with uncompromising safety." Highlights

include the SDA Pilot, featuring advanced driving assistance with 360°

perception and human-like risk avoidance; the SDA Chassis which enhances

handling, comfort, and safety redundancy simultaneously while featuring

sustainable evolvability; and the SDA AI OS 4.0, which delivers a safe,

comfortable, and intuitive future mobility experience by recreating real-world

scenarios, integrating vehicle-wide modules, and incorporating the VLA Assisted

Driving Model and an AI Agent.



In the Innovation Ecosystem Zone, Changan exhibited futuristic technologies like

a Single-Person Wearable Aircraft and Humanoid Robots, outlining its vision for

intelligent mobility. Combined with core technologies like SDA Intelligence,

Changan demonstrated its strategic roadmap from vision to reality.



Changan is expanding its international presence. The CHANGAN Q05, unveiled in

Guangzhou, will also debut in Thailand on November 20. Since 2023, Changan has

followed a "long-termism" and "localization" approach with the principle of "No

Global Presence without Local Bases, No Future Growth without Global Reach." It

has completed market layouts in five major regions and is committed to working

with global partners to create a new era of smart, sustainable, and win-win

mobility.



