Changan Automobile Unveils Multi-Brand Lineup at the 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

    GUANGZHOU, CHINA (ots) - The 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
    kicked off on Friday, and Changan Automobile unveiled its CHANGAN DEEPAL, and
    AVATR brands-presenting over 20 digital and intelligent new products and more
    than 10 cutting-edge technologies.

    Changan's open, collaborative approach aligns with Guangzhou's Maritime Silk
    Road heritage. As China's auto industry transitions from "catching up in
    technology" to "global expression," Changan is leading the charge with a more
    technological, confident, and systematic approach, becoming a new ambassador for
    "Made in China."

    At the exhibition, Changan combined technology displays, design experiences, and
    lifestyle scenarios to present its end-to-end capabilities from products to
    ecosystems, offering visitors an immersive and enjoyable experience. The global
    debut of the premium urban electric SUV-CHANGAN Q05-stole the spotlight,
    featuring a next-generation design language, comfort, and space-friendly
    concepts that attracted many visitors to experience it firsthand. Other
    highlights included CHANGAN Q07, A07, A06, and CS55PLUS.

    CHANGAN DEEPAL showcased the newly launched L06, along with the full lineup of
    models such as the S09, S05, and S07.

    Meanwhile, AVATR, which defines New Luxury, displayed its high-end, high-tech,
    and high-value models, including the 11, 12, and 06.

    During the press conference, Changan introduced "SDA Intelligence," dedicated to
    delivering "smart mobility solutions with uncompromising safety." Highlights
    include the SDA Pilot, featuring advanced driving assistance with 360°
    perception and human-like risk avoidance; the SDA Chassis which enhances
    handling, comfort, and safety redundancy simultaneously while featuring
    sustainable evolvability; and the SDA AI OS 4.0, which delivers a safe,
    comfortable, and intuitive future mobility experience by recreating real-world
    scenarios, integrating vehicle-wide modules, and incorporating the VLA Assisted
    Driving Model and an AI Agent.

    In the Innovation Ecosystem Zone, Changan exhibited futuristic technologies like
    a Single-Person Wearable Aircraft and Humanoid Robots, outlining its vision for
    intelligent mobility. Combined with core technologies like SDA Intelligence,
    Changan demonstrated its strategic roadmap from vision to reality.

    Changan is expanding its international presence. The CHANGAN Q05, unveiled in
    Guangzhou, will also debut in Thailand on November 20. Since 2023, Changan has
    followed a "long-termism" and "localization" approach with the principle of "No
    Global Presence without Local Bases, No Future Growth without Global Reach." It
    has completed market layouts in five major regions and is committed to working
    with global partners to create a new era of smart, sustainable, and win-win
    mobility.

