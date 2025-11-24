ISX Financial EU Plc Quits Australia’s NSX in Strategic Market Exit
ISX Financial EU Plc reshapes its portfolio, exiting NSX and restructuring loans to unlock fresh capital for growth, expansion, and future acquisitions.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- ISX Financial EU Plc has exited the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX Ltd) after receiving AU$5,556,608.72 for its 27.595% shareholding.
- The equity sale was part of a 100% takeover of NSX Ltd by CNSX Global Markets Inc., with NSX shareholders overwhelmingly approving the transaction (94.78% in favor).
- ISXX has replaced its previous convertible loan agreements with two new senior term loan facilities, extending their maturity dates and removing conversion features, now carrying a fixed 18% annual interest rate.
- ISXX expects to receive approximately AU$5.14 million in total principal and interest from the new loan facilities, assuming no early repayment.
- The divestment and loan restructuring are projected to contribute around AU$13.8 million to ISXX's balance sheet, aiding in expansion and potential acquisitions.
- ISX Financial EU Plc continues to provide IT services to NSX in support of its blockchain-based Digital Exchange Subregister System (DESS).
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.