DAX, Enapter & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Enapter
|+33,82 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Oscar Health Registered (A)
|+25,21 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Inspire Medical Systems
|+23,79 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Novo Nordisk
|-8,78 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Capricor Therapeutics
|-9,61 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Grindr
|-13,22 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bayer
|Pharmaindustrie
|ABO Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|182
|-
|🥈
|Rheinmetall
|110
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|47
|Rohstoffe
|Novo Nordisk
|43
|Pharmaindustrie
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|28
|Sonstige Technologie
Enapter
Wochenperformance: +2,60 %
Wochenperformance: +2,60 %
Platz 1
Oscar Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,25 %
Wochenperformance: +1,25 %
Platz 2
Inspire Medical Systems
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Wochenperformance: +4,87 %
Platz 3
Platz 4
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +3,73 %
Wochenperformance: +3,73 %
Platz 5
Grindr
Wochenperformance: -9,09 %
Wochenperformance: -9,09 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -17,53 %
Wochenperformance: -17,53 %
Platz 7
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -5,74 %
Wochenperformance: -5,74 %
Platz 8
Bayer
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Wochenperformance: +3,44 %
Platz 9
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -59,89 %
Wochenperformance: -59,89 %
Platz 10
Platz 11
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -25,19 %
Wochenperformance: -25,19 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Wochenperformance: -2,46 %
Platz 13
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -14,63 %
Wochenperformance: -14,63 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,80 %
Wochenperformance: -15,80 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -4,57 %
Wochenperformance: -4,57 %
Platz 17
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -35,13 %
Wochenperformance: -35,13 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte