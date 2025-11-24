Thyssenkrupp Nucera warns: 2025/26 revenue outlook disappoints market

Preliminary unaudited group sales for FY 2024/25 are €845m (slightly below guidance of €850–920m; prior year €862m), with positive EBIT of about €2m (up from -€14m and in upper half of the -€7m to €7m forecast range).

Both segments met guidance: Green Hydrogen (gH2) sales €459m (vs. €524m prior year) with improved EBIT of -€56m (vs. -€76m), and Chlor-Alkali (CA) sales €386m (vs. €338m) with EBIT of €58m (vs. €62m).

Free cash flow in 2024/25 was positive, and the company continues to finance itself from operating activities.

Order intake in 2024/25 fell to €348m (vs. €636m), with gH2 at €26m (vs. €356m) and CA at €322m (vs. €279m); order backlog as of 30 Sept 2025 is about €0.6bn.

For FY 2025/26, management expects group sales of €500–600m (vs. €845m in 2024/25), clearly below current market expectations (Bloomberg consensus: €729m), mainly due to delayed investment decisions and a challenging market for green hydrogen.

EBIT for 2025/26 is forecast between -€30m and €0m (vs. €2m in 2024/25); cost-mitigation measures have been initiated, and detailed results and guidance will be published in the 2024/25 Annual Report on 17 Dec 2025.

The next important date, Bank Pekao 3rd Foreign Stocks Conference (Virtual), at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 26.11.2025.

