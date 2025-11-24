thyssenkrupp nucera back in profit for 2024/25 despite sales slump

thyssenkrupp nucera expects FY 2024/2025 sales of EUR 845m (slightly below prior year’s EUR 862m and below guidance), but a positive EBIT of about EUR 2m (vs. EUR –14m in 2023/2024).

EBIT comes in the upper half of the forecast range (EUR –7m to EUR 7m), and the company generated positive free cash flow, fully financing itself from operating activities.

Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment: sales declined to EUR 459m (from EUR 524m), but EBIT improved significantly to EUR –56m (from EUR –76m).

Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment: sales grew strongly to EUR 386m (from EUR 338m), while EBIT slipped slightly to about EUR 58m (from EUR 62m).

Order intake fell sharply to EUR 348m (from EUR 636m), driven by a collapse in gH2 orders (EUR 26m vs. EUR 356m), while CA orders rose to EUR 322m (from EUR 279m); order backlog decreased to EUR 0.6bn (from EUR 1.1bn).

For FY 2025/2026, management expects a downturn with sales of EUR 500–600m and EBIT between EUR –30m and EUR 0m, mainly due to challenging market conditions and delayed investment decisions in green hydrogen.

