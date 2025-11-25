    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsStraumann Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Straumann Holding
    Straumann Unveils Bold Mid-Term Plan to Boost Growth, Profit and Cash

    Straumann is reshaping dental care with digital innovation, data-driven workflows and a powerful cloud platform, unlocking faster, more predictable treatments and scalable growth.

    • Since 2021, Straumann has delivered strong performance with 16.2% organic revenue CAGR and a 32.4% core EBIT margin at constant FX, clearly outperforming the market.
    • The mid-term strategy centers on a digital, service-led growth playbook that combines leading innovations with advanced, data-driven workflows to make dental treatments more predictable, faster and more efficient.
    • Straumann AXS, an open cloud-based platform, is the core of the ecosystem, connecting scanners, software, services and hardware into seamless workflows for clinicians, labs and dental service organizations, and enabling scalable growth across implants, orthodontics and prosthetics.
    • Growth will be driven by expanding market share in all segments: a multi-brand implantology strategy (premium and value), scaling ClearCorrect in orthodontics via AI-enabled, partnership-based solutions, and digitizing prosthetics through integrated chairside workflows (e.g., SIRIOS scanners and MIDAS 3D printing).
    • A high-performance culture with an employee engagement score of 82, strong leadership and talent development is positioned as a key strategic asset to sustain innovation, adaptability and execution.
    • Financial ambitions to 2030 include around 10% revenue CAGR and a 40–50 bps annual increase in core EBIT margin (2026–2030, constant FX), supported by efficiency programs, optimized capex and working capital, and improved free cash flow conversion.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Straumann Holding is on 18.02.2026.


    Straumann Holding

    ISIN:CH1175448666WKN:A3DHHH





