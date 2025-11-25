Straumann Unveils Bold Mid-Term Plan to Boost Growth, Profit and Cash
Straumann is reshaping dental care with digital innovation, data-driven workflows and a powerful cloud platform, unlocking faster, more predictable treatments and scalable growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Since 2021, Straumann has delivered strong performance with 16.2% organic revenue CAGR and a 32.4% core EBIT margin at constant FX, clearly outperforming the market.
- The mid-term strategy centers on a digital, service-led growth playbook that combines leading innovations with advanced, data-driven workflows to make dental treatments more predictable, faster and more efficient.
- Straumann AXS, an open cloud-based platform, is the core of the ecosystem, connecting scanners, software, services and hardware into seamless workflows for clinicians, labs and dental service organizations, and enabling scalable growth across implants, orthodontics and prosthetics.
- Growth will be driven by expanding market share in all segments: a multi-brand implantology strategy (premium and value), scaling ClearCorrect in orthodontics via AI-enabled, partnership-based solutions, and digitizing prosthetics through integrated chairside workflows (e.g., SIRIOS scanners and MIDAS 3D printing).
- A high-performance culture with an employee engagement score of 82, strong leadership and talent development is positioned as a key strategic asset to sustain innovation, adaptability and execution.
- Financial ambitions to 2030 include around 10% revenue CAGR and a 40–50 bps annual increase in core EBIT margin (2026–2030, constant FX), supported by efficiency programs, optimized capex and working capital, and improved free cash flow conversion.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Straumann Holding is on 18.02.2026.
-0,17 %
+0,14 %
+9,47 %
+3,70 %
-11,94 %
-7,89 %
+428,90 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte