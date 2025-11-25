InTiCa Systems: 9M 2025 Report Reveals Ongoing Slump, No H2 Recovery

InTiCa Systems SE reported group sales of EUR 50.6 million for the first nine months of 2025, down 8.7% from EUR 55.4 million in the same period of 2024.

EBIT was negative at EUR -2.1 million, worsening from EUR -0.4 million in 9M 2024, while EBITDA fell to EUR 2.8 million from EUR 4.6 million year-on-year.

Operating cash flow remained positive at EUR 3.9 million, although total cash flow was negative at EUR -0.9 million due to high principal repayments.

Orders on hand decreased to EUR 74.2 million, significantly lower than EUR 86.0 million in the prior year, with 93% of orders in the Mobility segment.

The company revised its sales and earnings guidance, expecting group sales to be at the lower end of EUR 66.0 million to EUR 72.0 million, and EBIT projected between EUR -1.5 million and EUR -2.5 million.

A new CFO, Bernd Reichle, joined the management team to enhance financial oversight and support ongoing transformation efforts amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 1,6750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





