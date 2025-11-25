O'Key Group Sells O'Key Hypermarkets to Management in Major Deal
O’KEY Group reshapes its retail portfolio, transferring its hypermarket chain to management while sharpening its focus on the fast‑growing DA! discount format in Russia.
- O'KEY Group S.A. has completed the sale of its O'KEY hypermarket chain to the management team of the hypermarkets.
- The transaction includes all O'KEY stores, the online platform, trademarks, logistics infrastructure, and other related assets.
- LLC O'KEY is now under the control of LLC RBF Retail, which is part of the management team.
- The hypermarket chain continues to operate normally, fulfilling obligations to customers, suppliers, and employees.
- The DA! discount chain and its infrastructure remain with O'KEY Group, focusing on growth in the domestic market.
- As of September 30, 2025, O'KEY Group operated 303 stores in Russia, including 76 hypermarkets and 227 discounters.
The next important date, quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 02.02.2026.
