Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group: Strong 1H FY2026 Recovery and Margins
In 1HFY2026, the Group combined resilient financial performance with bold brand evolution, driving profitable growth, premium positioning and strategic global expansion.
Foto: monticellllo - stock.adobe.com
- The Group reported stable revenue of HK$38,986 million in 1HFY2026, with a gross profit margin maintained above 30% and operating profit increased by 0.7% year-on-year.
- Same Store Sales (SSS) turned positive in key markets, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau, reflecting successful store optimisation strategies.
- The Group launched its first High Jewellery Collection, "Timeless Harmony," in June 2025, marking a significant milestone in its brand transformation efforts.
- Strong sales momentum was observed in key fixed-price signature collections, achieving total sales of HK$3.4 billion during the period, with a notable increase in the Mainland's contribution to retail sales value.
- The Group expanded its retail network with new image stores targeting affluent consumers, which consistently outperformed average stores in sales since their launch.
- The Group is focused on international expansion, planning to open six new stores in key markets by June 2026, while maintaining a commitment to sustainable high-quality growth and financial discipline.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is on 25.11.2025.
The price of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group at the time of the news was 1,6950EUR and was up +1,19 % compared with the
previous day.
-1,20 %
+3,01 %
-1,16 %
+5,56 %
+95,43 %
-10,00 %
+58,33 %
+136,19 %
+14,98 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte