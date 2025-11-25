Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group: Strong 1H FY2026 Recovery and Margins

The Group reported stable revenue of HK$38,986 million in 1HFY2026, with a gross profit margin maintained above 30% and operating profit increased by 0.7% year-on-year.

Same Store Sales (SSS) turned positive in key markets, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau, reflecting successful store optimisation strategies.

The Group launched its first High Jewellery Collection, "Timeless Harmony," in June 2025, marking a significant milestone in its brand transformation efforts.

Strong sales momentum was observed in key fixed-price signature collections, achieving total sales of HK$3.4 billion during the period, with a notable increase in the Mainland's contribution to retail sales value.

The Group expanded its retail network with new image stores targeting affluent consumers, which consistently outperformed average stores in sales since their launch.

The Group is focused on international expansion, planning to open six new stores in key markets by June 2026, while maintaining a commitment to sustainable high-quality growth and financial discipline.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is on 25.11.2025.

The price of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group at the time of the news was 1,6950EUR and was up +1,19 % compared with the previous day.






