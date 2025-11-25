ecotel communication AG cuts 2025 profit outlook after €2.8m tax provision

ecotel communication ag will recognize a tax provision of about EUR 2.8 million in its 2025 annual financial statements, negatively affecting fiscal year 2025 results.

The provision follows the prudence principle after evaluating a draft tax audit report for the periods 2018–2021.

Tax authorities are expected to reclaim input VAT related to invoices from a single supplier for 2018–2021, with taxes and interest totaling around EUR 2.8 million.

The final result of the tax audit and an official tax assessment notice are not yet available; ecotel reserves the right to pursue legal remedies once received.

Due to the tax provision, the Management Board has reduced the 2025 consolidated net income forecast to up to EUR 1 million (previously around EUR 3 million).

Forecasts for revenue and operating EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 remain unchanged and are not affected by the tax provision.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 12,350EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous day.





