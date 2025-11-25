Changan Makes Official Debut at São Paulo Auto Show, Launches Brand in Brazil
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL (ots) - On November 20, Changan Automobile officially debuted
at the São Paulo Auto Show and hosted a brand launch event, marking its formal
entry into Brazil-one of the world's six largest automotive markets. During the
event, Changan signed a cooperation agreement with CAOA, a leading local
distribution and manufacturing group, establishing a deeper partnership aimed at
expanding its footprint in Brazil and jointly delivering high-quality products
and services to Brazilian consumers.
AVATR, the brand that brings the concept of "Emotive Luxury," headlined the
event. It showcased its globally original design and advanced intelligent
technologies to redefine the aesthetics of future mobility. While marking
Changan's debut in Brazil, the brand's launch sets the stage for other globally
popular models tailored to local consumer preferences.
Changan's operations in Brazil go beyond traditional dealership partnerships,
establishing a full-value chain collaboration-from R&D to after-sales services.
Joint R&D efforts began more than two years prior to the official launch to
better understand local usage scenarios and consumer needs. Today, over 300
engineers from China and Brazil are engaged in co-development, supported by more
than 100 test vehicles deployed for validation in both countries. These efforts
include bench tests, proving ground trials, and road tests, accumulating over 1
million kilometers of test mileage.
Brazilian icon and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen was unveiled as the
official brand ambassador for CAOA CHANGAN in Brazil. Gisele emphasized that the
partnership between CAOA-a trusted Brazilian enterprise-and Changan, one of the
world's largest and most innovative automakers, will elevate the driving
experience for Brazilian consumers to the new level.
During the Auto Show Opening Ceremony, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva visited Changan's booth, where he explored the AVATR product line and
learned about the company's history and culture. Lula praised the distinctive
design and advanced smart features of the vehicles, commended China's remarkable
progress in automotive manufacturing, and expressed high expectations for
Changan's development in Brazil. The launch event marks a pivotal step in
Changan's "Vast Ocean Plan"-its global expansion strategy. Moving forward,
Changan will continue to advance localized R&D, manufacturing, and service
operations in Brazil, delivering higher-quality, customized products and
services to meet the needs of Brazilian consumers.
