Changan Makes Official Debut at São Paulo Auto Show, Launches Brand in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL (ots) - On November 20, Changan Automobile officially debuted

at the São Paulo Auto Show and hosted a brand launch event, marking its formal

entry into Brazil-one of the world's six largest automotive markets. During the

event, Changan signed a cooperation agreement with CAOA, a leading local

distribution and manufacturing group, establishing a deeper partnership aimed at

expanding its footprint in Brazil and jointly delivering high-quality products

and services to Brazilian consumers.



AVATR, the brand that brings the concept of "Emotive Luxury," headlined the

event. It showcased its globally original design and advanced intelligent

technologies to redefine the aesthetics of future mobility. While marking

Changan's debut in Brazil, the brand's launch sets the stage for other globally

popular models tailored to local consumer preferences.





Changan's operations in Brazil go beyond traditional dealership partnerships,

establishing a full-value chain collaboration-from R&D to after-sales services.

Joint R&D efforts began more than two years prior to the official launch to

better understand local usage scenarios and consumer needs. Today, over 300

engineers from China and Brazil are engaged in co-development, supported by more

than 100 test vehicles deployed for validation in both countries. These efforts

include bench tests, proving ground trials, and road tests, accumulating over 1

million kilometers of test mileage.



Brazilian icon and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen was unveiled as the

official brand ambassador for CAOA CHANGAN in Brazil. Gisele emphasized that the

partnership between CAOA-a trusted Brazilian enterprise-and Changan, one of the

world's largest and most innovative automakers, will elevate the driving

experience for Brazilian consumers to the new level.



During the Auto Show Opening Ceremony, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da

Silva visited Changan's booth, where he explored the AVATR product line and

learned about the company's history and culture. Lula praised the distinctive

design and advanced smart features of the vehicles, commended China's remarkable

progress in automotive manufacturing, and expressed high expectations for

Changan's development in Brazil. The launch event marks a pivotal step in

Changan's "Vast Ocean Plan"-its global expansion strategy. Moving forward,

Changan will continue to advance localized R&D, manufacturing, and service

operations in Brazil, delivering higher-quality, customized products and

services to meet the needs of Brazilian consumers.



