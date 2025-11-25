    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsChongqing Changan Automobile (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Chongqing Changan Automobile (A)
    Changan Makes Official Debut at São Paulo Auto Show, Launches Brand in Brazil

    SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL (ots) - On November 20, Changan Automobile officially debuted
    at the São Paulo Auto Show and hosted a brand launch event, marking its formal
    entry into Brazil-one of the world's six largest automotive markets. During the
    event, Changan signed a cooperation agreement with CAOA, a leading local
    distribution and manufacturing group, establishing a deeper partnership aimed at
    expanding its footprint in Brazil and jointly delivering high-quality products
    and services to Brazilian consumers.

    AVATR, the brand that brings the concept of "Emotive Luxury," headlined the
    event. It showcased its globally original design and advanced intelligent
    technologies to redefine the aesthetics of future mobility. While marking
    Changan's debut in Brazil, the brand's launch sets the stage for other globally
    popular models tailored to local consumer preferences.

    Changan's operations in Brazil go beyond traditional dealership partnerships,
    establishing a full-value chain collaboration-from R&D to after-sales services.
    Joint R&D efforts began more than two years prior to the official launch to
    better understand local usage scenarios and consumer needs. Today, over 300
    engineers from China and Brazil are engaged in co-development, supported by more
    than 100 test vehicles deployed for validation in both countries. These efforts
    include bench tests, proving ground trials, and road tests, accumulating over 1
    million kilometers of test mileage.

    Brazilian icon and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen was unveiled as the
    official brand ambassador for CAOA CHANGAN in Brazil. Gisele emphasized that the
    partnership between CAOA-a trusted Brazilian enterprise-and Changan, one of the
    world's largest and most innovative automakers, will elevate the driving
    experience for Brazilian consumers to the new level.

    During the Auto Show Opening Ceremony, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da
    Silva visited Changan's booth, where he explored the AVATR product line and
    learned about the company's history and culture. Lula praised the distinctive
    design and advanced smart features of the vehicles, commended China's remarkable
    progress in automotive manufacturing, and expressed high expectations for
    Changan's development in Brazil. The launch event marks a pivotal step in
    Changan's "Vast Ocean Plan"-its global expansion strategy. Moving forward,
    Changan will continue to advance localized R&D, manufacturing, and service
    operations in Brazil, delivering higher-quality, customized products and
    services to meet the needs of Brazilian consumers.

    Hashtag: #Changan

    Contact:

    Xu Ruiyue, mailto:xury1@changan.com.cn

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142777/6165953
    OTS: Changan




    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
