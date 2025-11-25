    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Onlayer Raises $8.2M to Turbocharge Global Merchant Risk Expansion

    Türkiye’s regtech rising star Onlayer has secured fresh capital to scale its AI-powered compliance and risk tools across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

    Onlayer Raises $8.2M to Turbocharge Global Merchant Risk Expansion
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Onlayer, a Türkiye-based regtech platform, has raised $8.2 million in Series A funding to expand its operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
    • The funding will enhance Onlayer's AI-driven risk, compliance, and performance solutions.
    • The funding round was led by Oleka Capital, with participation from various investors including Deniz Ventures and Revo Capital.
    • Onlayer's total funding now amounts to $9.2 million, following a $1 million pre-Series A round earlier this year.
    • The company provides a unified merchant management platform that automates onboarding, compliance, and risk management for banks and payment service providers.
    • Onlayer is now a Mastercard-approved Merchant Monitoring Service Provider, making it the first licensed MMSP in Türkiye and Europe, which enhances its compliance and market access.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Onlayer Raises $8.2M to Turbocharge Global Merchant Risk Expansion Türkiye’s regtech rising star Onlayer has secured fresh capital to scale its AI-powered compliance and risk tools across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.