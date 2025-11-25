Onlayer Raises $8.2M to Turbocharge Global Merchant Risk Expansion
Türkiye’s regtech rising star Onlayer has secured fresh capital to scale its AI-powered compliance and risk tools across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
- Onlayer, a Türkiye-based regtech platform, has raised $8.2 million in Series A funding to expand its operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
- The funding will enhance Onlayer's AI-driven risk, compliance, and performance solutions.
- The funding round was led by Oleka Capital, with participation from various investors including Deniz Ventures and Revo Capital.
- Onlayer's total funding now amounts to $9.2 million, following a $1 million pre-Series A round earlier this year.
- The company provides a unified merchant management platform that automates onboarding, compliance, and risk management for banks and payment service providers.
- Onlayer is now a Mastercard-approved Merchant Monitoring Service Provider, making it the first licensed MMSP in Türkiye and Europe, which enhances its compliance and market access.
