    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PLAN-B NET ZERO sets new standards in the energy market with Neo Energy (FOTO)

    Zug/Berlin (ots) - The Swiss green tech scale-up is positioning itself as a
    pioneer, transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a digital
    lifestyle experience

    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG presents its new strategic direction with Neo Energy,
    establishing a completely new category in the energy market. Founded in April
    2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company combines renewable energy, artificial
    intelligence, big data and community building into a holistic experience that
    not only makes energy usable, but also tangible.

    Neo Energy describes the transformation of energy from a pure supply product to
    an intelligent, digital, and emotionally user-centred lifestyle. We combine 100
    per cent renewable electricity with AI-driven personalisation, gamification, and
    a growing portfolio of non-energy services. Together, these elements create an
    ecosystem that engages customers in the energy transition in a transparent,
    intuitive, and motivating way.

    A central component of the new strategy is the use of big data to better
    understand energy behaviour and enable personalised optimisation. Real-time
    consumption analyses, forecasts, individual savings potential and automated
    recommendations are intended to empower users in the future and make energy
    decisions data-driven and easy to understand for the first time.

    In addition, PLAN-B NET ZERO relies on the power of an active community that
    turns Neo Energy into a collective movement. Users can share their experiences,
    make their impact visible, and become part of a digital energy network where
    everyone learns from and motivates one another. This social aspect makes the
    energy transition accessible and relevant to everyday life.

    As part of the new strategy, the company has implemented a comprehensive
    rebranding. Modern design, clear tonality and a fully digital customer
    experience underline the claim to combine technology, sustainability and genuine
    energy expertise in a consistent brand.

    The aim is to move energy beyond pure functionality and position it as an
    experience equal to modern digital lifestyle products.

    "Neo Energy is our answer to an energy world that has stayed functional instead
    of progressive." says Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG. "We
    make energy smart, transparent and collaborative. With this strategy, we are not
    only scaling our company, but also actively accelerating the transition to a
    climate-neutral future." Neo Energy forms the basis for PLAN-B NET ZERO AG's
    further growth strategy. Further product innovations are planned for 2026 and
    beyond, which will connect energy even more closely with everyday life, personal
    lifestyles, and digital technologies of the future.

    About PLAN-B NET ZERO

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up based in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in
    April 2023 by Bradley Mundt as a pioneer of the new industrial category NEO
    ENERGY.

    We are transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product
    through AI, gamification and innovative added value. With smart AI optimization
    and a portfolio of non-energy products and services, we are creating a lifestyle
    brand that is rethinking the world of energy.

    Contact:

    Julia Schnitger
    E-Mail: mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
    Web: http://www.planbnetzero.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6165978
    OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    PLAN-B NET ZERO sets new standards in the energy market with Neo Energy (FOTO) The Swiss green tech scale-up is positioning itself as a pioneer, transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a digital lifestyle experience PLAN-B NET ZERO AG presents its new strategic direction with Neo Energy, establishing a completely …