PLAN-B NET ZERO sets new standards in the energy market with Neo Energy (FOTO)
Zug/Berlin (ots) - The Swiss green tech scale-up is positioning itself as a
pioneer, transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a digital
lifestyle experience
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG presents its new strategic direction with Neo Energy,
establishing a completely new category in the energy market. Founded in April
2023 by Bradley Mundt, the company combines renewable energy, artificial
intelligence, big data and community building into a holistic experience that
not only makes energy usable, but also tangible.
Neo Energy describes the transformation of energy from a pure supply product to
an intelligent, digital, and emotionally user-centred lifestyle. We combine 100
per cent renewable electricity with AI-driven personalisation, gamification, and
a growing portfolio of non-energy services. Together, these elements create an
ecosystem that engages customers in the energy transition in a transparent,
intuitive, and motivating way.
A central component of the new strategy is the use of big data to better
understand energy behaviour and enable personalised optimisation. Real-time
consumption analyses, forecasts, individual savings potential and automated
recommendations are intended to empower users in the future and make energy
decisions data-driven and easy to understand for the first time.
In addition, PLAN-B NET ZERO relies on the power of an active community that
turns Neo Energy into a collective movement. Users can share their experiences,
make their impact visible, and become part of a digital energy network where
everyone learns from and motivates one another. This social aspect makes the
energy transition accessible and relevant to everyday life.
As part of the new strategy, the company has implemented a comprehensive
rebranding. Modern design, clear tonality and a fully digital customer
experience underline the claim to combine technology, sustainability and genuine
energy expertise in a consistent brand.
The aim is to move energy beyond pure functionality and position it as an
experience equal to modern digital lifestyle products.
"Neo Energy is our answer to an energy world that has stayed functional instead
of progressive." says Bradley Mundt, founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG. "We
make energy smart, transparent and collaborative. With this strategy, we are not
only scaling our company, but also actively accelerating the transition to a
climate-neutral future." Neo Energy forms the basis for PLAN-B NET ZERO AG's
further growth strategy. Further product innovations are planned for 2026 and
beyond, which will connect energy even more closely with everyday life, personal
lifestyles, and digital technologies of the future.
About PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up based in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in
April 2023 by Bradley Mundt as a pioneer of the new industrial category NEO
ENERGY.
We are transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product
through AI, gamification and innovative added value. With smart AI optimization
and a portfolio of non-energy products and services, we are creating a lifestyle
brand that is rethinking the world of energy.
Contact:
Julia Schnitger
E-Mail: mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
Web: http://www.planbnetzero.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6165978
OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO
